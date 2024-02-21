LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418,868 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.64% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $314,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,420. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

