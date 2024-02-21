LPL Financial LLC Sells 101,670 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.01% of iShares Gold Trust worth $242,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 814,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,356. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

