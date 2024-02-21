LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,383,573 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,988,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $176,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 6,248,966 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

