LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,996 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $171,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,978. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.