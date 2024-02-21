LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,996 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $171,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,978. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

