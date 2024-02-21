LPL Financial LLC Sells 348,521 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.75% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $307,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 169,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,642. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

