LPL Financial LLC Sells 56,497 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $156,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,833. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

