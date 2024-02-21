LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after purchasing an additional 787,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. 759,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.