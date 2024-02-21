Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
Madalena Energy Stock Down 5.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.
About Madalena Energy
Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.
