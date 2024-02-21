Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$32.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

