Manulife Financial Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $406,195,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 8,745,071 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,822,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

