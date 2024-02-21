Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.
MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFC
Manulife Financial Price Performance
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.