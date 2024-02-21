Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.80.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.46. 1,858,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.59. The company has a market cap of C$58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

