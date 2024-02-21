Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software Stock Up 2.2 %

MRIN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.98. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

