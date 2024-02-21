Mariner LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $60,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,687,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 93.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 41.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $802.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,480. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $794.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

