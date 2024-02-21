Mariner LLC Acquires 6,567 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $51,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. 120,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,101. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.