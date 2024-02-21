Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $58,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.63 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

