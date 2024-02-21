Mariner LLC Has $45.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,086 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $45,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 169,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

