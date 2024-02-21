Mariner LLC Has $46.94 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.