Mariner LLC Has $75.19 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $75,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

