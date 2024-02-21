Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. 2,602,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,558. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

