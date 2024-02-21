Mariner LLC Purchases 119,251 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 458,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.