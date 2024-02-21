Mariner LLC Purchases 17,069 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 186,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,372. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

