Mariner LLC Purchases 46,203 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.44% of Leidos worth $55,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 339,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,582. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $124.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

