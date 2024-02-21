Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $77,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $199.84. 288,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,030. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

