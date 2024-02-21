Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.00. 173,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.