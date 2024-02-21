Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.
Masonite International Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE DOOR opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $130.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
