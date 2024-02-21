Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.
Masonite International Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
