Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

