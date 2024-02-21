Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.98. 50,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

