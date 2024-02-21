MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in MasTec were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Stock Down 2.5 %
MTZ stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
