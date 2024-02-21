Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.62. 1,481,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.39. The company has a market capitalization of $428.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

