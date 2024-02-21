Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

MTDR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

