Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
Matrix Service Price Performance
MTRX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Matrix Service
In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
