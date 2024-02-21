Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In other Matrix Service news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matrix Service Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 78,857 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 114,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,739 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.