Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Down 7.3%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $107.23. Approximately 71,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

