Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $107.23. 71,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

