Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Critical Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.34 -$52.76 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.73 million 4.14 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.21

Profitability

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -142.09% -108.21% -58.25% LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

LM Funding America beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

