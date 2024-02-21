MCIA Inc Acquires 5,198 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MCIA Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 2,079,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

