MCIA Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCIA Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,886. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

