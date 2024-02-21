MCIA Inc Has $972,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.66. 2,485,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

