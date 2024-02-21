MCIA Inc Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,229. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

