MCIA Inc Purchases 183 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc owned about 0.11% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $100.14. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.