MCIA Inc Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,059 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 402.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.04. 1,035,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average is $280.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.