MCIA Inc Sells 383 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MCIA Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,874. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

