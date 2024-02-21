MCIA Inc Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up approximately 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 585,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

