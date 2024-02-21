Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 4,336,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,815,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 160,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

