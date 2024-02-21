Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Medifast updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.950 EPS.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

