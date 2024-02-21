Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. 1,494,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.