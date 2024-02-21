Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 10.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,595,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.90. 2,139,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,681,066. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

