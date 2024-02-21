Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 282,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 798.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 230,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 204,645 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,515,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 37,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,431,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

