Meter Governance Price Hits $2.83 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $63.23 million and $599,813.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,063,686 coins and its circulating supply is 22,341,901 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

