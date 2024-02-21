Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Methanex worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Methanex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.